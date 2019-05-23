Business

McDonald's workers to protest outside company's West Loop headquarters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- McDonald's workers are planning another protest outside the company's corporate headquarters in the West Loop Thursday morning.

Washington Governor and Democratic presidential candidate Jay Inslee is expected to march with the workers and labor leaders who are striking for higher wages.

Governor Inslee is expected to share his plan to strengthen workers' rights, revive unions and raise the minimum wage.

The protest is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. It's part of a nationwide strike as workers demand a $15 an hour minimum wage.

Thursday's demonstration comes as McDonald's hosts its annual shareholders meeting in Texas.
