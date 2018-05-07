ROYAL WEDDING

Meghan Markle sets off frenzy for jeans from tiny Welsh company Hiut Denim

EMBED </>More Videos

Royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle has set off a fashion frenzy over Hiut Denim jeans.

By
CARDIGAN, Wales --
The world is waiting to see her wedding dress at the upcoming royal wedding. But this week, the fashion world is buzzing about Meghan Markle's choice of blue jeans, and a small denim company is seeing a huge boost.

A tiny Welsh denim company has been swamped by orders from around the globe after the soon-to-be princess was captured wearing their jeans at a public event.

Hiut Denim makes just 150 pairs of jeans a week, all produced by hand, and only employs about 20 people.

After Markle was spotted in the denim, orders poured in and now there's a three-month waiting list for the jeans.

The Markle Sparkle is said to be transforming the town of Cardigan, too. It was once home to a mass-production jean factory that closed 10 years ago. With the new surge in demand, the company is hoping to hire on about 400 new employees.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfashionjobsMeghan Markleroyal familyRoyal Weddingu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ROYAL WEDDING
Meghan Markle gets coat of arms approved by the queen
franklyHANK: TV Reboots, Rebel Wilson, Relapse & Revival
Diana's view: Story behind the iconic royal wedding photo
Janina Gavankar says she struggled to find designer for royal wedding outfit
Harry, Meghan attend first official event after wedding
More Royal Wedding
BUSINESS
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Software added most Chicago jobs last month; employees rate construction highest
IL business to lay off 150, move to Mexico due to Trump tariffs
Trump Tower sued for violating clean water laws, jeopardizing fish life
Fake vomit claims by Uber drivers costing passengers big bucks
More Business
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News