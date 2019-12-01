Business

Legal sales of recreational marijuana start Sunday in Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- Michigan residents can legally buy recreational marijuana starting Sunday, but the dispensaries that can sell it are still few and far between.

Greenstone Provisions, Arbors Wellness, Green Peak and Exclusive Provisioning Center in Ann Arbor will open their doors to a new customer base come Sunday morning.

They're four of the six total retailers in the state that can legally sell recreational marijuana.

"There's a very good chance there's going to be a line out the door," Arbors Wellness Manager Al Moroz told WXYZ-TV.

It's something medical marijuana patient Nick Lemaster is already bracing for.

"I'm going to avoid coming here Sunday," Lemaster said.

Moroz said Arbors Wellness was "the first shop to get a medical license and now were one of the first to get a recreational license."

Interest in the business has peaked in the last month as people around the state prepare for the recreational market to open.

Since it opened sooner than the state originally planned, licensed retailers are able to move 50% of their medical product that's been held in inventory for at least 30 days over to the recreational side.

State licensing officials expect nearly a dozen more recreational businesses to be licensed by January.

"I think overall, it's definitely going to be a good thing for everyone involved just because there will be more product, prices will come down on med stuff and rec stuff," Lemaster said.

While Sunday marks an important milestone in the recreational market, growing and harvesting product takes time. So it's not expected to be available on a widespread basis until March or April.
