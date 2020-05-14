unemployment

Millions more Americans likely sought unemployment aid last week

By Christopher Rugaber
WASHINGTON -- The government is set to provide its latest update Thursday on the waves of layoffs that have caused tens of millions of workers to lose their jobs in a U.S. economy still paralyzed by business shutdowns.

The Labor Department will likely announce that millions more people filed for unemployment benefits last week, after 33 million sought aid in the previous seven weeks as the coronavirus forced employers across the country to close.

Though most nonessential businesses remain shut down, most states have begun to ease restrictions for some categories of retail establishments despite concerns that it may be too soon to do so without causing new infections.

The number of first-time applications for jobless aid has declined for five straight weeks, suggesting that a dwindling number of companies are reducing their payrolls. By historical standards, though, the number of weekly applications remains enormous, reflecting an economy that's sinking into a severe recession.

RELATED: Federal Reserve chair warns of long-lasting recession from coronavirus pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesseconomycoronavirusu.s. & worldunemploymentjobs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Teens struggle to find summer jobs amid COVID-19 closures
IDES launches PUA unemployment benefits portal; filing issues reported
Stimulus, unemployment, other financial help during coronavirus pandemic
Restaurants in much of Ind. allowed to reopen at half capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker warns areas defying stay-at-home order
Lightfoot reveals what Chicago needs to do to enter next phase of reopening
Willie Wilson voices support for 100 churches to reopen Sunday in defiance of stay-at-home order
Parents say IRS stimulus payments left out money for kids
Chicago during Spanish flu used similar measures, faced similar pressures as COVID-19
Boy, 13, struck by stray bullet inside Washington Park home: police
ABC 7 Connecting Communities
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: AccuWeather Alert Day: Warm with strong storms
Melissa Etheridge's 21-year-old son dies
Chicago Archdiocese announces timeline for reopening churches
Aurora, Elmhurst close pools for summer; Aurora cancels most summer activities
Kenosha County officials to uphold extended Wis. stay-at-home order
More TOP STORIES News