Business

Mayor Lightfoot joins Jewel to announce small business support; city announces emergency alert system for businesses

Chicago curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., mayor says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- More help is on the way for Chicago businesses.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join Jewel-Osco and community partners Friday morning in announcing new supports for small businesses.

The city of Chicago will also be rolling out a new program to provide emergency alerts to businesses.

Local business owners can text "CHIBIZ" to 67283 or visit chicago.gov/chibizalerts to opt in to get the alerts.

Businesses will be asked to submit some details specific to their business so that the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection and the Office of Emergency Management and Communication can send targeted alerts to specific areas of the city, as needed.

The city is also reminding businesses that a curfew remains in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., and that all non-essential businesses need to be closed during those hours.
