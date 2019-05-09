Business

'Murder your thirst': Netflix creator's Liquid Death goes viral

EMBED <>More Videos

A former Netflix creative director has put his spin on a life preserving necessity. Liquid Death is water in cans.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A former Netflix creative director has canned Liquid Death, but it might be more savior than curse.

The product that is going viral is essentially water in a can. He says the product is inspired by his days playing in punk rock and heavy metal bands.

The investor tells Business Insider that he has 1.6 million in seed money set to put his product out to flood the market.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscowaterbuzzworthynetflixu.s. & worlddrinking water
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th victim of Waukegan silicone plant explosion ID'd
Chicago Weather: Rain, storms continue overnight, some severe storms possible
Family believes baby found in Humboldt Park alley may belong to missing woman
Man wanted for Burbank murder added to FBI Most Wanted List, $100K reward offered
CPD officer arrested, accused of inappropriate touching
Gun seizure at Los Angeles home finds massive cache of weapons, 1 arrested
2 in custody for Argyle Red Line shooting, police say
Show More
As underworld workforce ages, John "Pudgy" Matassa claims he's sickly in move for sentencing delay
Royal baby gets name: Archie
Man shot outside high school in Back of the Yards
5th graders stuff duffel bags for foster kids in memory of AJ Freund
Pepper spray incidents plague Morgan Park High School
More TOP STORIES News