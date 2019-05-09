SAN FRANCISCO -- A former Netflix creative director has canned Liquid Death, but it might be more savior than curse.
The product that is going viral is essentially water in a can. He says the product is inspired by his days playing in punk rock and heavy metal bands.
The investor tells Business Insider that he has 1.6 million in seed money set to put his product out to flood the market.
'Murder your thirst': Netflix creator's Liquid Death goes viral
