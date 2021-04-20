Business

Navy Pier to begin phased reopening on April 30

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Navy Pier hosts job fair for seasonal staff

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Navy Pier has announced that it begin a phased-in reopening on April 30, with restored public access to some outdoor spaces and attractions.

Navy Pier has been temporarily closed to the public since Labor Day.

The areas that will be open to the public are Navy Pier parking garages, Polk Bros Park, Peoples Energy Welcome Pavilion, North and South Docks, Pier Park (including select rides and attractions), East End Plaza, tour boats and cruises, the new Sable hotel, and select restaurants at limited capacity.

Restaurants open during the initial reopening phase include Billy Goat Tavern, Giordano's, Harry Caray's Tavern, Margaritaville, Odyssey, Offshore Rooftop and Bar, Shoreline Sightseeing, Seadog and more.

The hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

To celebrate the reopening, Navy Pier will be hosting a 10-minute fireworks show every Saturday in May at 9 p.m. until Memorial Day Weekend.

For more information on Navy Pier's reopening plans, visit navypier.org/plan-your-visit/covid-19-information.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagonavy piercoronaviruscoronavirus chicagonavy piercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pritzker brings National Guard to Chicago ahead of Derek Chauvin verdict
Man with Adam Toledo at time of fatal CPD shooting posts bond
Vigil held to remember girl, 7, killed in drive-thru shooting
Biden Afghanistan withdrawal draws concerns over abducted Lombard man
Victims ID'd, man arrested in Kenosha bar shooting that killed 3, injured 3 others: sheriff
Cars stolen from LaPorte dealership seen driving at over 150 mph: ISP
CTA announces reconstruction of 4 North Side Red Line stations
Show More
Doctor says COVID booster shots may not be necessary
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin's fate
EU regulator finds link between J&J shot and blood clots
COVID-19 and travel: US warns against visiting 80% of world
Chicago Weather: Snow showers mix with rain Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News