Illinois recreational marijuana sales yield almost $3.2M on first day; new dispensary applications due Thursday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Almost $3.2 million was spent on recreational marijuana in Illinois on the first day it was legal, according to state officials.
There were 77,128 transactions and $3,176,256.71 spent Wednesday, officials said. And the average purchase was about $200.
Following legalization, Thursday is another key day for the recreational marijuana industry in Illinois.
Dozens of individuals interested in taking advantage of the social equity component of recreational marijuana sales in Illinois made their way to the Thompson Center in Chicago Thursday.
Applications for the 75 available dispensary licenses are due by 4 p.m.
Early Thursday morning, about three dozen entrepreneurs, investors and business people boarded a bus in Pilsen to come downtown to get their applications processed. Because the recreational marijuana law passed with an emphasis on social equity, helping those hurt by the war on drugs, minority investors are being prioritized.
At the Thompson Center, the paperwork is being processed through the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.
The state plans to award those licenses by or before May 1.
More than 40 medical marijuana dispensaries around the state began selling recreational marijuana Wednesday.
