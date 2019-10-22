Business

Study: Nearly two-thirds of Uber riders don't tip their drivers

SAN FRANCISCO -- A new study finds 60-percent of Uber riders never tip their drivers.

Researchers from Stanford University and UC San Diego studied tipping on the Uber app. They found riders tip on only about 16-percent of Uber rides. Men are more likely to tip than women but female drivers get more tips than male drivers. Only one percent tip every ride.

RELATED: Uber Pets lets your furry friends join the ride

Tipping has been a source of debate for ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft. For years, Uber refused to add a tipping option to its app, arguing it would make things too complicated. The company eventually added a tipping option.

The full study is published through the National Bureau of Economic Research.

RELATED: Uber unveils new safety features amid scathing report
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscostanford universitylyfttippingrideshareu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Elizabeth Warren joins Chicago teachers rally, CPS cancels classes Wednesday
Remains found in downstate Illinois identified as Woodstock woman missing from 2010
Woman charged in stabbing of mother walking with child in Grant Woods
Downtown Chicago rideshare users face new $3 tax
Uptown running club dedicated to beating Parkinson's Disease
Michigan woman missing after calling for help; Foul play evidence found
South Side florists convert vacant lots into sustainable flower gardens
Show More
Miller Light to offer free beer for an 'unfollow'
Portillo's to open pop-up shop at Woodfield Mall
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson will skip Trump's speech at Chicago police convention
Shakeup could change rules for how often truck drivers take breaks
Growing fan behavior problem top priority for NBA
More TOP STORIES News