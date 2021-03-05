copyright

Neiman Marcus, Alaska Native group settle lawsuit over coat

Neiman Marcus has settled a lawsuit over the sale of a coat with a copyrighted, geometric design borrowed from indigenous culture (Brian Wallace/Sealaska Heritage Institute via AP)

JUNEAU, Alaska -- An Alaska Native cultural organization and the luxury department store Nieman Marcus have settled a lawsuit over the sale of a coat with a copyrighted, geometric design borrowed from Indigenous culture.

The Sealaska Heritage Institute said in a statement on Wednesday that both sides, including 11 other defendants besides Nieman Marcus, agreed to terms "to resolve all disputes between them under U.S. and Tlingit law," Juneau Public Media reported.

RELATED: Neiman Marcus expected to file for bankruptcy, lenders say

The Juneau-based institute is the cultural arm of the Sealaska Corp., the Alaska Native corporation for the Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian people of southeast Alaska.

In a federal lawsuit filed in April 2020, the institute maintained that the Dallas-based retailer falsely linked the $2,555 "Ravenstail" coat to northwest coast native artists from California to Alaska through the design and use of the term Ravenstail. Sealaska said it discovered that the retailer was selling the coat in 2019.

The institute in its lawsuit said the Ravenstail term and style has been associated for hundreds of years with Tlingit, Haida and Tsimshian tribes. According to the lawsuit, the coat also mimics a Ravenstail coat created by a Tlingit weaver nearly a quarter century ago.

According to the lawsuit, Neiman Marcus violated the federal Indian Arts and Crafts Act requiring that products marketed as "Indian" are actually made by Indigenous people.

Sealaska also said that the Neiman Marcus robe violates the copyright of Clarissa Rizal, a master weaver who created the Ravenstail robe in 1996. When she died in 2016, her family obtained the rights to the robe, Adams said.

RELATED: Neiman Marcus selling handmade tamales online for $92 a batch

In 2019, Rizal's heirs registered the robe with the U.S. copyright office, the lawsuit said. The copyright was then exclusively licensed to Sealaska.

Sealaska's lawyer, Jacob Adams, told the Juneau public radio station that the terms of the settlement were confidential but that "some effects of it may become public."

"There are conditions that are being met to meet the Tlingit law aspect and cultural requirement aspect," Adams said. "So, in the future, some things may be seen as a result of the settlement."

Neither Nieman Marcus nor its Alaska-based attorneys in the lawsuit immediately responded to emails from The Associated Press seeking comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesscopyrightlawsuitu.s. & worldshopping
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
COPYRIGHT
Court: Nike logo of Michael Jordan didn't violate copyright
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 shot, 1 fatally, on I-57 on South Side
Cook County Des Plaines vaccine site opens
Stimulus check updates: Minimum wage hike falls short as Senate debates COVID bill
United Center vaccine sign-up continues despite some early glitches
Public warned to avoid NW Indiana lake after duck, geese deaths
Metra train crashes into car in Wheeling; delays expected
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
1 of 2 teens convicted in WI Slender Man stabbing to ask for release
Boys & Girls Club 'Youth of the Year' award-winner hopes to inspire, help others
DNA test reveals woman's dad wanted by FBI for murder
How to avoid sedentary behavior - 3 minutes at a time
3rd-degree murder count could be reinstated in George Floyd's death
More TOP STORIES News