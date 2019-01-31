New hair salon Loft Twelve Salon now open in Lincoln Park

A new hair salon has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Lincoln Park, called Loft Twelve Salon, is located at 2301 N. Clark St., Loft 12.
The salon offers haircuts for men and women, as well as other styling services. Try a blowout, an updo, a balayage, highlight, an all-over color and more. (View the full list of services here.)
Loft Twelve Salon has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.
Susan F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Jan. 26, wrote, "I get my balayage from Laura and am never disappointed. ... Engaged in conversation, these two women care so much about their clients. Their new cozy space is close to the lake in the heart of Lincoln Park. Wine, beer, LaCroix, tea, coffeethey have everything you need to make you comfortable while they work their magic!"
And Amanda H. wrote, "I've gone to Laura for years, and she's done amazing things to help me embrace my wild curls! She always has new ideas to fit my whims and meet my needs. The studio is so cute and has a great vibe."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Loft Twelve Salon is open from noon-9 p.m. on Tuesday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Monday and Sunday.)
