New Illinois marijuana dispensary applications due by Jan. 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Following legalization, Thursday is another key day for the recreational marijuana industry in Illinois.
If you are interested in opening a new cannabis dispensary, applications for the 75 available dispensary licenses are due by January 2.
The state plans to award those licenses by or before May 1.
More than 40 medical marijuana dispensaries around the state began selling recreational marijuana Wednesday.
