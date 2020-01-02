Business

New Illinois marijuana dispensary applications due by Jan. 2

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Following legalization, Thursday is another key day for the recreational marijuana industry in Illinois.

If you are interested in opening a new cannabis dispensary, applications for the 75 available dispensary licenses are due by January 2.

The state plans to award those licenses by or before May 1.

For more information on and applications for a new license, as well as information about other types of cannabis business licenses and general information about the Illinois Adult Use Cannabis Program, click here.

More than 40 medical marijuana dispensaries around the state began selling recreational marijuana Wednesday.
