Pilsen drive-in movie theater opens showing 'Star Wars' as its first film

ChiTown Movies is in parking lot adjacent to Throop Street ChiTown Futbol facility
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's a new hope for a new business.

Tuesday night marked the premiere of a new drive-in theater in Chicago.

ChiTown Movies is located in the parking lot adjacent to the ChiTown Futbol facility at 2343 S. Throop St. in Pilsen.

The drive-in showed "Star Wars: A New Hope" as its first movie.

ChiTown Movies will show "Star Wars: A New Hope" from Tuesday through June 15, with two shows nightly at 8:50 p.m. and 11:50 p.m.

The drive-in even allows restaurant delivery straight to your car.

Just over 100 cars are allowed in per screening.

ChiMovies costs $33 per car.
