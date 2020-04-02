SpotonChicago aims to help local artists, institutions attract virtual audiences during stay-at-home-order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A newly launched website aims to help arts and cultural institutions in the Chicago-area adapt to the reality of COVID-19 and the related stay-at-home order.SpotOnChicago.com is a central hub where people can find information as artists and institutions begin offering virtual events online.The website currently has information and links to more than 50 events, with more added each day as cultural institutions ramp-up their streaming capabilities.The site includes a range of arts and culture from across Chicago and the suburbs including: music, dance, plays, art house movies, comedy, lectures, and much more."We have one goal---to help artists and institutions hang on during these tough times," SpotOnChicago founder Jeff Chapman, of Clarendon Hills, said.The company said the platform takes none of the ticket/streaming revenue, so the artists and institutions are able to maintain a stream of income."Chicago is blessed with an inspiring, enlightening array of arts and cultural experiences," Chapman said. "If we don't support them now a lot of them, from downtown Chicago to suburban main streets, will soon be gone."The site is searchable by event category (Theatre, Music, Talks, Exhibits, Comedy, Dance, Photography, Virtual), by topic (e.g., African American, Italian, Architecture, Book Talks, Feminism, History, Mystery), by neighborhood, and by event date.For more information, visit SpotOnChicago.com.