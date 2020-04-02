Arts & Culture

SpotonChicago aims to help local artists, institutions attract virtual audiences during stay-at-home-order

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A newly launched website aims to help arts and cultural institutions in the Chicago-area adapt to the reality of COVID-19 and the related stay-at-home order.

SpotOnChicago.com is a central hub where people can find information as artists and institutions begin offering virtual events online.

The website currently has information and links to more than 50 events, with more added each day as cultural institutions ramp-up their streaming capabilities.

The site includes a range of arts and culture from across Chicago and the suburbs including: music, dance, plays, art house movies, comedy, lectures, and much more.

RELATED: City, state groups to offer grants for artists, organizations impacted by pandemic

"We have one goal---to help artists and institutions hang on during these tough times," SpotOnChicago founder Jeff Chapman, of Clarendon Hills, said.

The company said the platform takes none of the ticket/streaming revenue, so the artists and institutions are able to maintain a stream of income.

"Chicago is blessed with an inspiring, enlightening array of arts and cultural experiences," Chapman said. "If we don't support them now a lot of them, from downtown Chicago to suburban main streets, will soon be gone."

The site is searchable by event category (Theatre, Music, Talks, Exhibits, Comedy, Dance, Photography, Virtual), by topic (e.g., African American, Italian, Architecture, Book Talks, Feminism, History, Mystery), by neighborhood, and by event date.

For more information, visit SpotOnChicago.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagovirtual viewingpartywebsitescoronavirus chicagotechnologyarts & culture
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARTS & CULTURE
Illinois to offer grants for artists, businesses impacted by COVID-19
'Bug' extended at Steppenwolf Theatre for a few more weeks
Illinois Rock & Roll Museum coming to Joliet
Chicago's 'most endangered' sites: Thompson Center, Jackson Park, more
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL COVID-19 death toll rises 141; Cook Co. ME expanding capacity
White Sox broadcaster Ed Farmer, 70, dies
FBI issues warning about Zoom video chat hijacking
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
2 killed in I-80 wrong-way crash in Oak Forest
6.6M applied for unemployment in US last week, shattering record
Officials: Engineer tried to smash train into USNS Mercy
Show More
Woman, 64, critically wounded in West Side drive-by shooting
What to know about Illinois' 6,980 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, cooler by lake
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
Trump resists national shutdown, leaving it up to states
More TOP STORIES News