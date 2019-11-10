Business

New York regulator vows to investigate Apple Card for sex bias

NEW YORK -- A New York regulator is investigating Goldman Sachs for possible sex discrimination in the way it sets credit limits.

The investigation follows a series of viral tweets by entrepreneur and web developer David Heinemeier Hansson about algorithms used for the Apple Card, which Goldman Sachs manages in partnership with Apple.

Hansson said the card offered him a credit limit 20 times greater than it gave to his wife, even though she has a higher credit score. He called the algorithm a sexist program.

A spokeswoman for the New York Department of Financial Services confirmed Saturday that the agency will investigate "and ensure all consumers are treated equally regardless of sex."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessappleinvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man to appear in court for fatal shooting of uncle trying to protect niece from alleged assault
3 armed robbers in clown masks kick down apartment door in Jefferson Park
2 killed, 1 injured in wrong-way I-65 crash
Veterans Day 2019: Where to celebrate the nation's veterans around Chicago
3 men sought in robbery at Lawndale Pink Line station
Lions' Stafford sits vs. Bears, ending 136-game streak
Wildfire breaks out near Hollywood movie studios
Show More
Mock flight program helps kids with special needs soar to new heights
Flood Watch in effect for Lake Michigan in Cook, Lake, Porter counties
Cook County warming centers open as Chicago area braces for snow Monday
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, evening snow Sunday
Happy Birthday US Marine Corps
More TOP STORIES News