EMBED >More News Videos Steve Wolfe of the Addison Group visited ABC7 to discuss the job search for college seniors.

College seniors are probably just getting settled into the last year of classes right now, but it's time to start looking ahead to life after graduation and start the search for a job.The good news is the latest jobs report shows a lot of employers are hiring. But of course, that means students have more choices to makeSteve Wolfe, Executive Vice President of recruiting and staffing agency Operations and Administration at Addison Group visited ABC7 with advice on how to navigate the job search.