EMBED >More News Videos South Side Pitch is a program created by the Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship, based at the University of Chicago. South Side Pitch just crowned a winner in its 5th

South Side Pitch is a program created by the Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship, based at the University of Chicago. South Side Pitch just crowned a winner in its 5th annual business competition.ABC7 sat down with Melody Roberts from Liv Labs, the winner of the business competition; Donna Beasley, from last year's winner, KaZoom Kids Books and Beth Kregor, director of the IJ Clinic.