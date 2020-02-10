Noah's Event Venue abruptly closes locations in Naperville, Lincolnshire; couples left scrambling

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A popular wedding venue has closed suddenly and without warning, leaving engaged couples in a bind.Callie Frazier was planning a summer wedding. Her save the date cards for August 22 just went in the mail. But on Friday, she and her fiancé Harry Sampler found out through the grapevine that Noah's Event Venue in Naperville abruptly closed down without notice."It was very frustrating," Frazier said. "Kinda felt deceived because we just talked to them like a day ago."The couple from the Ashburn neighborhood on Chicago's South Side had signed a contract in September and had already paid Noah's almost $4,400."It's time to regroup," groom Harry Sampler said. "Yesterday we prayed about it...been a little frustrated but at this point if you're getting ready to get married, this is just one of those challenges."The couple said they called the venue on Friday when they heard it may be closing, but someone reassured them it was business as usual and took another payment from them as recently as Feb. 4."We tried to do everything right and we got bamboozled, but now at this point it's letting people know be aware of your circumstances, who you're dealing with," Sampler said.The company has 28 venues across the country, including the Naperville location and one in Lincolnshire.Noah's filed for bankruptcy last year, but on Friday, a judge ruled that it shouldn't book additional events or accept payments. So without any income, they shut down. Meanwhile, Callie took the day off work on Monday to scramble to find another venue."I think the biggest thing is like, I know it's gonna work out," she said. "I know there's gonna be another venue that's gonna be better. There's gonna be a better vision with a better venue, so I'm just trying to stay positive."In response to ABC7's request for comment, Noah's provided the email below. In the meantime, several venues have been reaching out to local couples to offer them open dates and discounts.