COVID-19: North Side bars and restaurants with delivery, carry-out options during pandemic

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 250,000 restaurants and bars across the state of Illinois are under a governor-mandated closure during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businesses will no longer be able to service dine-in patrons, instead, they'll have to rely on customers to call in for delivery or takeout orders.
Here's a list of North Side restaurants and bars that have plans to remain open with delivery and takeout options, until the mandate is lifted.
EDGEWATER:
- Pizzeria Aroma
- Pearl's Southern comfort
- Burke's Public House - Takeout Only
- Edgewater Tacos - Takeout only
- Ethiopian Diamond
- Patio Beef - Takeout only
- Mas Alla del Sol
- The Olympic Tavern - Takeout only
- Uncommon Ground
ANDERSONVILLE:
- Calo Ristorante
- Kanela Breakfast Club
- Hamburger Marys
- Bettie Lou's
- First Slice Pie Cafe - Takeout only
- Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
- Lady Gregory's
- It's Greek 2 U
UPTOWN:
- Lucy's
- 3 Square's Diner
- Kal'ish
- Sun-Wah BBQ - Takeout only
- Tank Noodle
- Papa Ray's Pizza
- Demera Ethiopian Restaurant
- Fat Cat
- Tiztal Cafe
RAVENSWOOD/LINCOLN SQUARE:
- Fireside Chicago
- Over Easy - Takeout only
- Cookie Spin
- Monti's
- Budlong Hot Chicken
- Roots Pizza
- Bistro Campagne - Takeout only
- Lutz Cafe and Bakery
- Marmalade - Delivery only
ROGERS PARK:
Taste of Peru
China Spring
JB Albertos
Main Pizza Chalavi
Urban Tables
Susupuato
Candlelite Chicago
R Public House - Takeout only
Smack Dab
Jalyn Henderson is a Community Journalist at ABC 7 Chicago. She tells stories on the north side of Chicago in neighborhoods like Uptown, Edgewater, Ravenswood, Lincoln Square, West Ridge and Rogers Park. If you have a story to share in these neighborhoods you can send an email to Jalyn.L.Henderson@abc.com
