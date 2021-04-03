nonprofit

The Allstate Foundation offers equity training to nonprofits, using program developed with Northwestern

Free program developed with experts at Kellogg School Center for Nonprofit Management at Northwestern University
By Michelle Corless
NU helps develop equity training for nonprofits

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Nonprofits help grow communities, and The Allstate Foundation is working to help grow nonprofits.

The foundation offers several trainings to nonprofit leaders, including equity training.

The free program was developed with experts at the Kellogg School Center for Nonprofit Management at Northwestern University.

During the program, participants analyze their own beliefs and work to find their unconscious biases. They also work to learn about systemic inequities in their communities.

The training is free to every nonprofit employee in the country.
