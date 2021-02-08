Business

2021 Super Bowl commercials: Northwestern students rate best, worst ads

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a lot of talk this year about the Super Bowl commercials.

There were some hits and some misses when it comes to the effectiveness of the ads.

A marketing class at Northwestern actually ranks them an and professor Tim Calkins joined ABC7.

RELATED: 2021 Super Bowl ads to watch: Michael B. Jordan as sexy Alexa, 'Wayne's World' reunion

Some ads included in the winners were for Cheetos, Amazon's Alexa ad as well asDoritos.

Some of the misses include the Sketchers ad with Tony Romo and the Square Space ad featuring Dolly Parton's "5 to 9" remix as well as Weather Tech
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessnorthwestern universitysuper bowl commercialu.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former CTU president Karen Lewis dies
IL reports 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths
Off-duty officer in critical condition after shooting
Carpentersville man, 27, killed in Huntley crash
Democrats propose sending families at least $3k per child
Meet Bunny the talking dog!
Feds to name likely cause of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Show More
CPS calls latest CTU proposal a 'victory' despite no official deal
23 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago this weekend
MI man killed when cannon used at baby shower explodes
1 injured in Leyden Township motel fire
Trump impeachment to open with debate on constitutionality
More TOP STORIES News