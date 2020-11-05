marijuana

Oakbrook Terrace dispensary opens; new facility is Consume Cannabis' flagship location

Another marijuana dispensary is opening in Chicago's western suburbs
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill. (WLS) -- A new marijuana dispensary is opening Thursday in the western suburbs.

There will be a ribbon cutting for the Oakbrook Terrace dispensary at 9:45 a.m. with acting Mayor Paul Esposito.

This will be the flagship location for Consume Cannabis Co, 1S130 Summit Ave. in Oakbrook Terrace.

The dispensary will feature interactive displays, educational experiences and a variety of products, teaching customers about the types of marijuana at the dispensary and the active compounds in each.

The touchscreen exhibit guides people from seed to strain and also features the flavor elements that make up each strain.

The Oakbrook Terrace location is Consume Cannabis' fourth dispensary in Illinois and its second adult-use only establishment.

The company plans to use its 3,000-square-foot space for events and classes, as well. It has hired about 40 employees at the location.
