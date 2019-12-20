Business

Local officials break ground on new Union Station tower

Officials attended a groundbreaking Friday morning for the new tower development that will soon be built at Union Station.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials attended a groundbreaking Friday morning for the new tower development that will soon be built at Union Station.

RELATED: Chicago's Union Station area to get $1 billion makeover

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among those who attended the 8:45 a.m. event in the Loop.

The 50-story office building will rise at 320 S. Canal St., on the block just south of the historic main train station terminal building. It's just part of a larger Union Station development project.

The office tower is expected to be done by January 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagoloopbusinesslori lightfootamtrakconstructionmetra
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash; 4 injured
Robbers pretending to be customers targeting taxi drivers on Near North Side, police say
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Shoplifting concerns rise as retailers target Kim Foxx
2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
EB lanes of I-290 reopen after multi-vehicle crash in Addison
Show More
Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital
Biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Officials warn holiday travelers not to bring marijuana to O'Hare, Midway even after legalization
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy and warmer Friday
Sam's Toy Box: Tactile toys
More TOP STORIES News