Local officials break ground on new Union Station tower

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Officials attended a groundbreaking Friday morning for the new tower development that will soon be built at Union Station.Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among those who attended the 8:45 a.m. event in the Loop.The 50-story office building will rise at 320 S. Canal St., on the block just south of the historic main train station terminal building. It's just part of a larger Union Station development project.The office tower is expected to be done by January 2022.