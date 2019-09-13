Business

Old Navy plans to open 800 new stores

Old Navy has plans to open 800 new stores.

At its investor event Thursday, the company, which has about 1,200 stores, said it wants to reach 2,000 locations by opening stores, mostly in smaller, underserved markets.

The company didn't specify a timeline.

Old Navy opened 145 stores between 2016 and 2018.

The Gap said earlier this year that it plans to spin off Old Navy into a public company in 2020.

The Gap will hold on to its flagship brands Banana Republic, Athleta and Hill City.

Old Navy sales make up nearly half of Gap Inc.'s $16.6 billion of sales in 2018.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinessgapu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flash Flood Warning in effect for northern suburbs
Man charged in murder of Dolton mother shot while driving with children
South Side man fined for yard violations at home he doesn't own
Democratic debate: Fiery exchanges over costs of health care
Protesters rush stage at Houston Democratic debate
Chicago AccuWeather: Storms Friday morning then clearing
Man charged with sexually assaulting Burbank teen on her way to school
Show More
On federal sentencing day, ex-Posen mayor found dead in bed
Woman, 65, killed in Back of the Yards strangling
Person questioned in murder of CFD lieutenant's son, charges pending
Police warn of Near North Side armed robberies, cell phone thefts
Elderly man shot in eye with paintball gun on Chicago's South Side
More TOP STORIES News