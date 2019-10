EMBED >More News Videos Rendering of "Old Post Office" new building layout.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Decades of decay will now be a memory as the Old Post Office begins a new life.Developers plan to hold a private unveiling Monday morning.The historic three-block long building including 460,000 ft. of office space underwent an $800 million renovation a few months back. ABC7 reported earlier this year , rideshare company Uber signed a 10-year lease on the property. It'll be the company's largest office behind its San Francisco office.Other high-profile tenants will include Ferrara Candy Company and Walgreens.