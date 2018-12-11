Old Town School of Folk Music teachers plan to unionize

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4665399" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Old Town School of Folk Music plans to sell its Lincoln Park building.

Teachers at Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music announced Tuesday that the majority of their faculty want to unionize.The faculty rallied outside the music school on Lincoln Avenue in the Lincoln Square neighborhood asking school administrators to voluntarily recognize the union.The groups seeks to form a union with the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) and "have a greater voice to address issues in their workplace," according to a statement.They have formed the Old Town Teachers Organization (OTTO). If the school declines to voluntarily recognize the union, an election will take place in the coming weeks, the groups said."An overwhelming majority of teachers have signed union cards, and we have filed our petition with the National Labor Relations Board. As a collective group, we will ensure that our knowledge, talents, and voices are valued by the administration. And especially because our decision to unionize aligns with the culture and history of the American folk music tradition, we are asking the administration to voluntarily recognize our union. This is a huge and historic moment for our school, and I daresay that Woody Guthrie and Pete Seeger would be proud," said Lindsay Weinberg, an Old Town School teacher of piano, guitar, and voice for thirteen years.The union movement comes as the school weighs options to prevent closing the Armitage Avenue location in the Lincoln Park neighborhood due to budget cuts. The music school recently announced they would be delaying plans to sell off the historic building after teachers objected to the sale.