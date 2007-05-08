opioids

Purdue settlement: OxyContin maker agrees to tentative settlement, attorneys say

This Tuesday, May 8, 2007, file photo shows the Purdue Pharma logo at its offices in Stamford, Conn. (AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)

By Geoff Mulvihill & Dave Collins
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Attorneys representing some 2,000 local governments say they have agreed to a tentative settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma over the toll of the nation's opioid crisis.

Attorney Paul Farrell says in a text message Wednesday that they have agreed to a deal in which Stamford, Connecticut-based Purdue would pay up to $12 billion and have the Sackler family, which owns the company, give up control.

The offer is the same as one publicly reported several weeks ago. It was not clear whether the announcement signaled the end of the fraught negotiations to reach a nationwide settlement with Purdue or moved the talks into a new phase.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesshealthprescription drugslawsuitu.s. & worldopioids
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
OPIOIDS
News Flash: Monday Top Stories
Illinois, Chicago receive $38M to fight opioid epidemic
Dozens of medical professionals arrested in opioid crackdown
Johnson & Johnson ordered to pay $572M in opioid case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Suspicious package' found in Logan Square mailbox: officials
On 9/11 18th anniversary, America vows to 'never forget'
Remembering 9/11: Chicago area ceremonies mark somber anniversary
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
Parents say final goodbye to 5-month-old daughter, her organs donated
Trump admin to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
Driver who nearly hit child with car in viral video arrested
Show More
Boy, 15, shot in South Chicago
Oil tycoon T. Boone Pickens dies at age 91
2 shot, including woman inside South Side home, in drive-by shooting captured on video
Wisconsin man accused in illegal THC vape cartridge scheme
French bulldogs pose for adorable maternity shoot
More TOP STORIES News