Northwest suburban salon sells kits to color hair at home

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- It may be awhile before you can get back into a salon to get your hair colored, but a northwest suburban business has got you covered.
Salon Donato in Palatine is closed, but owner Don Guasta wanted to help out clients, many of whom have become friends in his more than 20 years in business. So they're creating kits to help customers do their own hair color at home.
"To have to go to a store or choose online a box just terrified me," said Jennifer Bauer, a client of Salon Donato.
Guasta is considering how to eventually reopen so clients and staff feel safe, with mandatory masks, more spacing and no waiting area. But he can't help but look at his bottom line now with revenue down more than 90%.
"Even though we are closed, we still have rent, electricity and what not. So at the very least, it brings in a little bit of revenue," Guasta said.
For his clients, some told ABC7 that the color touch-up kits do more than cover their gray.
"It's the only thing I feel like I can control and it's part of me. It goes with me, if I'm cleaning the house or going to the grocery store," Bauer said.
"We have to take care of ourselves in a lot of ways," said client Susan Stefaniak.
Guasta hopes the color touch-up kits keep clients connected, so they're willing to come back when the salon reopens with a new normal.
