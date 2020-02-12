Business

Peapod to halt Midwest food delivery operations next week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The grocery delivery service Peapod is ending home deliveries in Illinois next week.

Roughly 400 workers in Chicago, Lake Zurich and Palatine are expected to lose their jobs as facilities close. Workers in Milwaukee and Indianapolis will also be affected.

Peapod grocery delivery orders will be discontinued in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana starting February 18.

Analysts said Peapod's Midwest operation became challenging because it was online only.

There's also been increased competition from other grocery stores offering delivery services.

Peapod will continue to operate on the East Coast.

"This was a difficult decision given Peapod's rich history in the Midwest," said Kevin Holt, CEO of Ahold Delhaize USA. "We know changes such as these are never easy for consumers and communities. We appreciate the loyalty of associates and customers in the Midwest sales business over the past three decades. We have been and will continue to leverage the learnings from our 30-year legacy of online grocery to enable each of the brands to grow its omnichannel business on the East Coast."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagolake zurichpalatineillinoiswisconsinindianameal deliveryfoodpeapodunemployment
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: 2-5 inches of snow expected to begin falling Wednesday afternoon
Police seize suspect vehicle in Deerfield hit-and-run crash that critically hurt boy
Kim Foxx says she hopes indictment against Smollett 'based on the facts'
Chicago man charged after stabbing fellow Red Line rider: police
Mano a Mano youth canvassing communities of color for 2020 census
ATM stolen from South Side car dealership
Proposed bill would prohibit Illinois drivers from pumping own gas
Show More
JetBlue offers $20 flights to celebrate 20th birthday
Deval Patrick, last black candidate in 2020 race, drops out
Chicago 1st graders' invention earns them national spotlight
South suburban pediatrician may not have vaccinated patients as requested, forged documents
2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping
More TOP STORIES News