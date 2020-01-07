Business

Peppa Pig World of Play replacing Rainforest Cafe at Woodfield Mall

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (WLS) -- A new business is moving into the space that Rainforest Cafe occupied in Schaumburg's Woodfield Mall for 24 years.

It's a new 23,000 square-foot play center for children. Peppa Pig World of Play is based on the popular British animated children's TV show.

The play spot will feature 14 themed areas of free-roaming play for pre-school aged kids.

Opening is set for some time this spring. For more information, visit https://www.peppapigworldofplay.com/chicago/en/.

The Rainforest Café at Woodfield Mall closed on January 1. Rainforest Café has two other locations in the Chicago area, in downtown Chicago and Gurnee Mills.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessschaumburgentertainmenttelevisionfamily
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stampede kills 40 at funeral for Iran general killed by US
Hackers-for-hire in Iran have already fired first shots in Ill., Ind.
Chicago police warn of Gold Coast robberies
6.4 quake strikes Puerto Rico, at least 1 dead
Loop menswear store robbed for 2nd time in 2 weeks
Transgender students get unrestricted access to locker rooms at north suburban school
Frankfort woman In Puerto Rico for vacation experiences earthquake
Show More
Woman trapped in clothing donation bin for 3 days in NJ
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with scattered flurries Tuesday
Mag Mile Louis Vuitton store targeted by masked thieves
Soldier from Hazel Crest killed in Kenya attack
Pilot puns, windmills, and Hannah B on 'The Bachelor'
More TOP STORIES News