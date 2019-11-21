PepsiCo announces Chicago office move to Old Post Office building

The new location will serve as headquarters for its Sports and Fitness, and Quaker Foods and Juice, which include iconic brands such as Gatorade, Quaker Oats and Tropicana, as well as PepsiCo Beverages' North America Central Division.
The company signed an 8-year lease that includes 192,000 square feet for its 1,300 Chicago employees, according to a press release.
PepsiCo anticipates opening the new space in the winter of 2020.