pepsi

PepsiCo announces Chicago office move to Old Post Office building

Louisville - Circa July 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Old Post Office building will soon add a new resident. PepsiCo announced Thursday that the company is moving its Chicago office into the building at 433 W. Van Buren Street.

The new location will serve as headquarters for its Sports and Fitness, and Quaker Foods and Juice, which include iconic brands such as Gatorade, Quaker Oats and Tropicana, as well as PepsiCo Beverages' North America Central Division.

RELATED: Renovated Old Post Office building unveiled ahead of Uber, businesses moving in
EMBED More News Videos

Rendering of "Old Post Office" new building layout.



The company signed an 8-year lease that includes 192,000 square feet for its 1,300 Chicago employees, according to a press release.

PepsiCo anticipates opening the new space in the winter of 2020.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesschicagosouth looppepsi
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEPSI
Pepsi to ditch plastic water bottles in favor of aluminum
High school soccer players receive 'Pepsi-Co Showdown MVP' belts
Rolling Remembrance Campaign raises awareness of Fallen Patriots Foundation
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected shoplifter dies at Lakeview Jewel
LIVE | Key witnesses cap intense week in impeachment inquiry
5 police officers injured in West Side crash
The challenge to cut Chicago's 30-year life expectancy gap in half by 2030
White Sox sign Yasmani Grandal to 4-year contract
Bank robbery suspect killed in NW Side 'gun battle' ID'd; cop, teen shot recovering
Weapon used in Saugus High shooting was 'kit gun,' authorities say
Show More
Nearly 100K pounds of salad products recalled due to E. coli
Cresco Labs prepares for marijuana 'green rush'
Video captures frightening attack on man in Philadelphia
Woman says officer told her to follow him before sex assault
Dayton gunman's friend pleads guilty to firearms counts
More TOP STORIES News