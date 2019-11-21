PepsiCo announces Chicago office move to Old Post Office building

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5634678" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rendering of "Old Post Office" new building layout.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Old Post Office building will soon add a new resident. PepsiCo announced Thursday that the company is moving its Chicago office into the building at 433 W. Van Buren Street.The new location will serve as headquarters for its Sports and Fitness, and Quaker Foods and Juice, which include iconic brands such as Gatorade, Quaker Oats and Tropicana, as well as PepsiCo Beverages' North America Central Division.The company signed an 8-year lease that includes 192,000 square feet for its 1,300 Chicago employees, according to a press release.PepsiCo anticipates opening the new space in the winter of 2020.