Reopening Illinois: IL moves into Phase 4 as gyms, movie theaters reopen, indoor dining resumes; casinos, video gaming return next week

Meanwhile, casinos and video gaming will return next week.
At one gym inside the Merchandise Mart, patrons were already inside working out by reservation only early Friday morning.
River North Gym At the Mart pivoted to do virtual and outdoor classes during the pandemic but now they are ready to welcome their patrons back.
WATCH: Here's what you need to know about Phase 4 in Illinois
People will get their temperatures checked, employees will be wiping down gym equipment and people will have to work out with their masks on and use hand sanitizer.
"We sanitize people's feet when they come in, their hands; we take temperature checks. We call it 'social fitnessing,'" River North Gym Owner Bernie LeCocq said. "It's been over 100 days; we're super excited to be reopening. We worked really hard on our procedures and processes to keep the gym as safe as possible so we're ready for people to come back."
Meanwhile, indoor dining can reopen with restrictions, but some restaurants are planning on sticking to carry out.
Indoor dining during a pandemic isn't something Chef Mike Simmons with Cafe Marie Jean in Humboldt Park is at all interested in.
"In order to bring people back and expose them to this, we're saying, 'We want to put money ahead of people,'" he said. "That's never really been our thing."
But Carnivale in the Fulton River District is thrilled.
At 4 p.m. Friday, diners will be allowed inside, where they'll see tables moved apart and a long list of safety precautions at the bar and inside the kitchen.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure that it's a safe environment for our guests but also for our staff as well," General Manager Ozzie Godoy said.
Tables have been spaced out in the large dining room to keep diners apart, sanitizing stations are in place, staff will be wearing masks and markers are on the floor in front of the bar to show people where they can stand.
The reopening comes more than three months after COVID-19 grabbed hold of the state.
"It was really scary for a while but we always have the faith and the strength within our staff and the support to really get through it," Godoy said.
While many people are still apprehensive about venturing into this new phase, Pam McKinney is embracing it, eating at the Palace Grill as soon as it was allowed.
"I eat out, so I'm a person who likes to eat out, and so this has been really traumatic, not being able to eat indoors," she said. "I'm not an outdoor person. I don't eat outdoors. I like being inside."
In addition to health and fitness centers and indoor dining, museums, zoos and movie theaters can reopen as well with restrictions.
The Brookfield Zoo will open to members on July 1 and to the general public on July 8. The Lincoln Park Zoo opens Friday to members and Monday for the general public.
The Shedd Aquarium will open for members on July 1 and the general public will be allowed back on July 3.
Phase 4 also allows for up to 50 people to attend gatherings.
Chicago had initially been set to move to Phase 4 on July 1st, but with the number of new cases declining faster than the city expected, officials decided to go ahead with the next phase Friday.
Officials said Illinois won't get to Phase Five until there's a vaccine or a treatment for the virus.
RELATED: Illinois Reopening: Phase 4 guidelines released by Gov. Pritzker
In Chicago during Phase 4, movie theaters and health and fitness centers will be limited to 25 percent capacity. While some suburban playgrounds are reopening, Chicago's playgrounds remain closed. It is not known when beaches will reopen.
For the rest of the state of Illinois, restaurants can resume indoor dining with tables at least six feet apart with no more than 10 people per table. Standing areas can be open at a maximum of 25% capacity.
Gyms and movie theaters will be able to reopen at 50-percent capacity and zoos and museums at 25-percent capacity.
Casinos and video gaming locations across Illinois can start reopening next Wednesday.
The Illinois Gaming Board says each gaming operator has submitted a plan to the state.
Casinos have been closed since the governor first issued the state's stay at home order in March.