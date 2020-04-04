small business

Small business owners turn to government for help weathering economic storm during coronavirus crisis

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Millions of small business owners have turned to the government for help weathering this economic storm.

Rebecca Fyffe, the CEO of Landmark Pest Management in Schaumburg, is one of those business owners.

Fyffe applied for the paycheck protection program which will allow her to keep her workers on the payroll.

RELATED: Coronavirus stimulus mortgage relief only applies to some loans, could leave other homeowners struggling

"Our people are incredibly well trained so they are not replaceable with a new workforce," Fyffe said.

The Small Business Administration has guaranteed $349 billion in potentially forgivable loans under the rescue package recently signed into law by the president.

The money can be used for salaries, rent or mortgage payments and utilities.

"You want to make sure you fill out the forms. These are loans that become grants but they are through the bank," said Sam Toia, the Illinois Restaurant Association CEO.

Robin Kwiatkowski, owner of Driftwood, on Chicago's North Side, is frustrated after running into roadblocks today applying for the loan.

"I sit and I cry because this has been our life for 15 years and it's very hard for us to have to walk away. I am hoping we do get some help," Kwiatkowski said.

SBA officials say they are aware of the issues that some small business owners and lenders are facing with this new program.

"We are just really asking small business owners and lenders right now. This is a huge program that we are building from the ground. We are working through the challenges," said Small Business Administration Spokesperson, Jessica Mayle.

The Paycheck Protection Program will be available through June 30th. It's for any small business with fewer than 500 employees.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessillinoisdonald trumpsmall businesscoronaviruscoronavirus illinoisloans
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SMALL BUSINESS
DIY boba kits and free meals offered at MILK+T boba bar
Chicago small business prints banners for others struggling during Coronavirus Pandemic
What small businesses need to know during COVID-19 outbreak
A woman sharing love despite physical distancing, offering free rent and more local heroes making a difference
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois sees largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases in 1 day
Nurse attacked on CTA bus speaks out
2 workers at Evergreen Park Walmart die of COVID-19
'90% chance of hope': Arlington Heights couple recovers from coronavirus
Illinois falls further behind in COVID-19 testing, governor blasts feds...again
Holy Week services streamed online during the coronavirus crisis
How to get health insurance if you lost your job during COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
What to know about Illinois' 8,904 COVID-19 cases
Chicago AccuWeather: Increasing clouds, cooler
Face coverings recommended, but Trump says he won't wear one
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
More TOP STORIES News