Proposed marijuana dispensary near West Town addiction treatment center sparks patient relapse concerns

CHICAGO -- A marijuana company has proposed opening a cannabis dispensary on the same Chicago block as an addiction treatment center that serves about 500 people daily.

The dispensary proposed by NuMed would be on the second floor of a building whose entrance would be near Haymarket Center.

Haymarket officials worry having a marijuana dispensary so close would trigger patients to relapse.

Alderman Walter Burnett admits he abused alcohol as a teen. He says he opposes NuMed's efforts, saying he doesn't want to be involved in anything that may cause people to lose their sobriety.

NuMed representatives couldn't be reached for comment Thursday, reported the Associated Press.
