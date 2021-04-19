marijuana

Public hearing regarding marijuana sales in unincorporated Lake County set after moratorium expires

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
Public hearing set to discuss marijuana sales in unincorporated Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- A public hearing will be held Monday night regarding marijuana sales in unincorporated Lake County, Illinois.

When the drug became legal across Illinois, Lake County imposed a one-year moratorium. The unincorporated moratorium has now expired.

The county's zoning board arranged a Zoom hearing to get feedback on whether legal cannabis sales should be allowed in those areas.

The hearing starts at 5:30 p.m.
