Quick Tip: How to avoid charges from 'One Ring', '222' phone scammers

Here's another phone scam to be aware of. It's called the "One Ring" scam, or the "222" scam.
That's because "222" is the area code for the West African nation of Mauritania, from which these robocalls are apparently originating.
People may be receiving these repeated calls in the middle of the night, and the caller usually hangs up after one or two rings.
The Federal Communications Commission said what the caller is trying to do is get the person on the other end of the line to call back.
If the person being scammed calls back, the FCC said that person is charged by the minute and that money is going to the scammer.
Do not return these robocalls, be sure to block each number and check phone bills for charges customers don't recognize.
People who never make international calls can talk to their phone company about blocking outbound international calls, to prevent accidental toll calls.
To file a complaint with the FCC, visit www.fcc.gov/complaints. Also check out thet FCC's One Ring scam consumer guide: https://t.co/pROJ0ldMXv.
