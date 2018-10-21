Quick Tip: How to get justice after a rip-off

You may be looking for justice if you think a company ripped you off or didn't finish the work.You may already know that you can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau or write a negative review on Yelp, but what many consumers may not know is that you can file a police report.You can go to your local police station with the details to file a report, and they may actually pursue the company criminally. It's possible they'll tell you it's a civil issue, though.You can also call your state's attorney's office and ask if prosecutors can help you, or call the attorney general in the state where you reside.Make sure you have all supporting documents and photos when you do - it may be enough proof to help you get justice.