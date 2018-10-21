I-TEAM

Quick Tip: How to get justice after a rip-off

EMBED </>More Videos

Jason Knowles and the ABC7 I-Team have advice on how you can seek justice if you think you have been ripped-off by a company.

By and Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) --
You may be looking for justice if you think a company ripped you off or didn't finish the work.

You may already know that you can file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau or write a negative review on Yelp, but what many consumers may not know is that you can file a police report.

You can go to your local police station with the details to file a report, and they may actually pursue the company criminally. It's possible they'll tell you it's a civil issue, though.

You can also call your state's attorney's office and ask if prosecutors can help you, or call the attorney general in the state where you reside.

Make sure you have all supporting documents and photos when you do - it may be enough proof to help you get justice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbetter business bureaupoliceattorney generalI-Team
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
I-TEAM
Northwest Side man charged in ISIS terror case
Suburban homeowners say Facebook contractor didn't complete work
Suburban homeowners say Facebook contractor didn't complete work
Fire Sale: North Shore department unloading assets after shutdown
More I-Team
BUSINESS
Upscale convenience store Foxtrot Market now open in Lakeview
Retailers, USPS kick off seasonal hiring blitz
Sears filing for bankruptcy; stores closing; Eddie Lampert steps down
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies at 65
More Business
Top Stories
Couple fatally shot while inside parked car on West Side
Sunday last day for online voter registration in Illinois
Ice Castles coming to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin
Video shows officer punching 14-year-old girl during arrest
How to get your house ready for winter
Joliet police seek man in connection with woman missing for one week
Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing Atlanta-area police officer
Search continues for missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles
Show More
Chelsea Clinton joins Day of Action volunteering events in Chicago
Man charged with attempted murder of officer on Far South Side
Woman who blocked man from entering building says she did nothing wrong
Purdue student with terminal cancer gets to watch upset he predicted
7 killed, 15 wounded in weekend Chicago shootings
More News