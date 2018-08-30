Redecorate your space with Chicago's newest furniture stores

BUSINESS

Looking for the best new furniture stores in Chicago? One of these spots might be just what you're seeking. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're looking to freshen up your home decor.

Witt-Century Modern


1136 N. Milwaukee Ave., Noble Square
Photo: witt-century modern/Yelp

Witt-Century Modern opened its doors this summer with a focus on mid-century and vintage furniture, housewares and art.

Look for everything from retro bar tools and eclectic paintings to gilded mirrors and a Danish corner cabinet with etched glass. Check out its website to see what's available.

With a current Yelp rating of five stars out of five reviews, Witt-Century Modern is beginning to build a fan base.

Yelper Ashley J., who reviewed the store on July 18, wrote, "The store has an excellent variety of mid-century modern furniture at reasonable prices. I was particularly impressed by the eclectic and interesting collection of art. There is truly something for everyone -- we ended up taking home a beautiful oil paining."

Adam K. noted, "I'm super happy about the chairs that owner Rio sold me. Not only was he friendly and very honest with his pricing, he even delivered them to my small wine shop."

Witt-Century Modern is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Friday and Sunday and noon-9 p.m. on Thursday and Saturday. (It's closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.)

Southern Oak Studios


2900 W. Carroll Ave., East Garfield Park
Photo: Southern Oak Studios/Yelp

Southern Oak Studios was founded by woodworker and artist Kyle Wilson, who uses locally sourced reclaimed materials to create his furniture pieces. Wilson believes that something old can be turned into something beautiful with a few tweaks, according to the studio's website.

He saws, sands and restores wood and scrap materials from southern Illinois to create and sell furniture for commercial and residential spaces. Recent pieces include a herringbone pine and oak coffee table, built-in maple shelving unit and boxcar flooring conference table. Check out examples of Wilson's work here.

Southern Oak Studios is off to a strong start with five stars out of three Yelp reviews.

Yelper Melissa J., who reviewed the business on May 14, wrote, "I bought a custom dresser from Southern Oak and it is to die for! It is beautiful, practical (soft close drawers, thank you!), and you can tell it was made with love, care and a detailed eye."

Yelper Julie T. wrote, "Our wood cutting board from Southern Oak Studios was the perfect wedding gift, Plus, the cutting board was personalized with our name, making it even more special."

Southern Oak Studios is open from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Baxton Studio Outlet


1915 N. Harlem Ave., Galewood
Photo: baxton studio outlet/Yelp

Baxton Studio Outlet is a furniture store that now has three locations in the Chicago area. Under the names Baxton Studio and Wholesale Interiors, the company's line of affordable products are sold in its store and through online retailers, including Amazon.com, Wayfair.com and Overstock.com,

A wide selection of furniture is on offer, including living room chairs, sofas, love seats, dressers, dining tables, mirrors, mattresses and accessories. Here's the website.

Baxton Studio Outlet has a current rating of 3.5 stars out of four reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Inna K., who visited the store on May 21, wrote, "Great customer service, really friendly and professional employees, nice selection of the furniture and prices are amazing."

And Am K. wrote, "We bought two chairs, and we're very happy with our purchase. Nice showroom and staff was friendly but not pushy. All they need now is at-store delivery, hope that's coming soon."

Baxton Studio Outlet is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.
