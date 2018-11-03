BUSINESS

Washington Post: Amazon in 'advanced talks' to open its 2nd HQ in Washington, D.C. area

(AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Retail giant Amazon Inc. is in "advanced talks" to open its second headquarters in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, The Washington Post reported Saturday.

Amazon, based in Seattle, is apparently seriously considering an area known as Crystal City. It's a large residential and office complex in Arlington, Virginia, just south of Washington, the Post said, citing unidentified sources.

Amazon announced last year that the retail giant was looking to open a second headquarters somewhere in the U.S., bringing with it as many as 50,000 new jobs. Several state and local governments threw their hats in the ring, offering Amazon millions in tax incentives if they opened their new headquarters in their city.

The Washington metropolitan area was long considered a top contender for Amazon's second headquarters. Company founder and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos already had several connections to the Washington area. He's the owner of The Washington Post and owns a home in the area. When the company announced a list of 20 top contenders in January, it included both Washington as well as Montgomery County, Maryland, which is just north of D.C.

Crystal City is served by a mass transit system and major highways, both qualifications that Amazon has said is required for its new headquarters as well.

Because Amazon is reportedly in "advanced talks" does not mean the deal is certain. Shortly after the Post published its story, Mike Grella, Amazon's economic development director posted on Twitter, "Memo to the genius leaking info about Crystal City, VA as #HQ2 selection. You're not doing Crystal City, VA any favors."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessamazonWashington D.C.Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Google employees walk off job to protest company's handling of sexual misconduct cases
HOBO files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
REI will not sell anything on Black Friday
Quick Tip: How to get justice after a rip-off
More Business
Top Stories
Metra worker killed, another injured in explosion along Milwaukee District North line
4 killed when truck hits Girl Scout troop picking up trash in Wisconsin
Fast facts about daylight saving time
Early voting surpasses past years; candidates woo voters days ahead of midterms
Baby boy dies from child abuse in South Shore
Father speaks at vigil for 3 sibling struck, killed at Ind. school bus stop
Chicago AccuWeather: Patchy light rain moves across area
Volunteers pack thousands of holiday meal boxes
Show More
Macy's unveils window decorations, holds Great Tree Lighting
2 dead after Amazon building partially collapses in Baltimore
Victims and gunman in Tallahassee yoga studio shooting identified
Community rallies behind doughnut shop owner
More News