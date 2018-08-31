BANK OF AMERICA

Reports: Bank of America freezing accounts of customers suspected of not being US citizens

EMBED </>More Videos

Bank of America is responding to reports that it's freezing the accounts of customers suspected of not being U.S. citizens.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. --
Bank of America is responding to reports that it's freezing the accounts of customers suspected of not being U.S. citizens.

The banking giant has been facing backlash for months.

In July, the Washington Post reported that a number of customers had been locked out of their accounts after B-of-A questioned their citizenship status.

In response to a report in the Miami Herald, a Bank of America spokesperson said she could not comment on specific cases. But, confirmed there had been no change in how Bank of America collects information from customers, including citizenship, in at least a decade.

In the meantime a petition called "Tell Bank of America: Stand with immigrants" has received more than 63,000 signatures.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfinancepersonal financecitizenshipu.s. & worldbankmoneybank of americaimmigration
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK OF AMERICA
$2K goes missing from couple's bank account
Police: FL man gets DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell
ATM customers get 'help me' notes from along with cash
Play sponsors pulling out after Trump lookalike killing scene in 'Julius Caesar'
More bank of america
BUSINESS
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
Redecorate your space with Chicago's newest furniture stores
All Carson Pirie Scott stores closing Wednesday
Vital vinyl: Explore the 4 best record shops in Chicago
More Business
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin's funeral: Mourners say goodbye to Queen of Soul
Workers used torch before explosion at water reclamation plant on Far South Side, CFD says
Washington says goodbye to late Sen. John McCain
Woman killed, man hurt in West Garfield Park shooting: police
'The Village Voice' ceases all publication
Man wanted in 1994 Logan Square murder found in Mexico
White Castle offering free bacon sliders, but there's a catch
Florida Uber driver in 'classic stand your ground case' speaks
Show More
4 hospitalized, including firefighter, after extra-alarm Humboldt Park fire
The gloriously petty history of Michigan-Notre Dame
Suicidal boyfriend of woman identified in doorbell mystery
In-N-Out faces backlash after political donation
Woman dies after being pulled from Lake Michigan on South Side
More News