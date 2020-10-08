Rise Naperville, suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, holds grand opening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Rise Naperville, the suburb's first recreational marijuana dispensary, held its grand opening Thursday morning.
Profits from first-day sales will benefit the anti-hunger agency "Loaves and Fishes."
Rise renovated it's former medicinal only shop on Quincy Avenue to now be a retail store, hiring dozens of employees in the process to help out an expected big turnout.
"We will continue to be the good neighbors that we are, giving back to the community, creating jobs and tax revenue for the city," said Rise Illinois District Manager Derrick Levy.
Naperville initially banned recreational marijuana sales before it became legal on January 1. The city said it would put the idea up as a ballot initiative to gauge whether residents wanted it or not. A March referendum shows 53% of Naperville residents support recreational marijuana sales.
"It's about time," said Ron Vavra, the first customer. "It's 50 years in the making, all of that revenue that towns have lost all these years. They finally made it legal for recreational use, so I think it's fantastic."
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico was on hand for the ribbon cutting and is looking forward to a growing partnership.
"I hope and believe, that when they see the type of facility that has been built here, that it will debunk so many of those fears. It's everything we really wanted when they landed here in Naperville. They have built a facility that is secure, safe, it's professional, and it's first class and this is what we want for our city."
Recreational marijuana became legal in Illinois as of January 1, 2020.
During the month of September, nearly $100 million in combined adult-use and medical cannabis was sold in Illinois. Around $431 million in recreational marijuana has been sold since legalization.
