Salon Vixen makes its debut in West Loop

Photo: Renata A./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new hair salon has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Salon Vixen, the newcomer is located inside Salon Lofts at 1101 W. Randolph St., Loft 20, in West Loop.

Stylist Joanna Morawska offers services for both men and women, including haircuts, coloring, hair styling and updos, as well as waxing and eyelash services. Set up an appointment online here.

The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Renata A., who reviewed the new spot on Sept. 13, wrote, "I was looking for a new place to get a haircut, and I'm so glad I found Joanna! First I was a bit skeptical because there's no reviews here, but this location was so convenient, I trusted my instincts and went there. And it was great, she was very nice from the beginning."

Yelper Sarah T. added, "I am so happy Salon Vixen opened up in the West Loop! Joanna gave me an amazing haircut the first time I went to her. I will definitely be back and highly recommend her."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Salon Vixen is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
