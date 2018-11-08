BUSINESS

See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's

See the new global menu options at Chicago's West Loop McDonald's from Canada, India, Australia, Germany, France and Asia.

Jonathon Sadowski
CHICAGO (WLS) --
McDonald's Global Menu Restaurant in the West Loop has a new batch of international favorites on its menu.

It is the latest round of global grub making its way to the restaurant, which opened earlier this year.
MORE: McDonald's unveils global menu for West Loop HQ
At the new West Loop McDonald's, dubbed "one-of-a-kind" by the fast-food giant, customers can order more than classics with a global menu on tap.



The new options come from Canada, India, Australia, Germany, France and Asia, running the gamut from vegetarian to sweet and savory.

Chicken lovers get two new sandwiches to try: the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich from Canada and the Chicken McMuffin with Egg served throughout Asia.

Canada's sandwich gives the choice of a grilled or crispy chicken breast topped with onions, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella and a tomato-and-herb sauce. The Chicken McMuffin with Egg, meanwhile, is a standard McMuffin but with a McChicken patty and mayonnaise.

Australia and India both contribute burgers to the menu, but the styles couldn't be more different. Australia's Cheddar BBQ Bacon Burger is loaded with a third-pound Angus patty, two slices of cheese, two slices of bacon, grilled onions, mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. India's vegetarian option, the McAloo Tikki, is made with a seasoned deep-fried potato and pea patty, onions, tomatoes and an eggless tomato mayonnaise.

For a side, the restaurant added Deluxe Potatoes from France, potato wedges served with a creamy dipping sauce.

And for dessert, Germany lent its Chocolatey Wafer McFlurry. It blends vanilla ice cream with chocolate wafer candy and a swirl of hot fudge or caramel.

A couple items are also sticking around from the previous international offering: the "Keep Calm, Caesar On" and "I'm Greeking Out" salads from Canada.
