Illinois Reopening: Sheraton Grand Hotel reopens with state moving into Phase 5 this week

By and Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Sheraton Grand Hotel in downtown Chicago is set to reopen Monday as the state moves closer to a full reopening on Friday.

The massive hotel and event space has been closed since March of last year, but with the state about to fully reopen, the Sheraton Grand finally welcomed back guests.

The hotel officially cut the ribbon Monday morning as businesses throughout Illinois prepare for the state's full lifting of COVID-19 capacity limits and social distancing rules.

Many large hotels like the Sheraton have been waiting until protocols were mostly lifted to begin serving guests, since their moneymaker is mostly from large events.

"We now see that it is safe," said Marcus Cornelious with the Sheraton Grand Hotel. "We are seeing demand return and travelers are coming back as the city reopens. We have large events coming back and this is the perfect culmination as the city fully reopens on Friday and we are just a couple of days ahead."

Clinical immunologist Dr. Zachary Rubin warned that the full reopening does not mean fully back to normal.

"I still think it's important in major gatherings, especially folks who are not vaccinated, to still wear a mask because these events are going to get quite large and so transmission will still happen," he said.

Rubin says if case and hospitalization rates start trending the wrong way we could see restrictions return. But for now, the state and city looking toward a full reopening on Friday.

A reminder to the public that even though mask mandates will ease up for people who are fully vaccinated, mask will still be required on public transit, in hospital settings and individual businesses can still enforce their own rules.
