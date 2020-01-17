beer

Busch Beer snow day deals take $1 off for every inch of snow

Busch Beer wants to make the cold months go down a little smoother for people living in states prone to heavy snowfall this winter.

The company is running a "snow day" promotion, in which people living in select states in the Midwest and Great Lakes will get $1 off for every inch of snow that falls in their state.

To qualify, you must purchase select Busch products between now and March 20, and save your receipt.

The promotion is open to residents of Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, Nebraska, Michigan, New York and Wisconsin.

Rebates will be issued in the form of a prepaid gift card.

Visit busch.com/snow-day for details.
