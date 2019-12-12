After 6 years without grocery store, South Shore neighbors get new Local Market

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Customers lined up for blocks Wednesday morning to be among the first inside a brand new grocery store in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood.Shop and Save's Local Market opened Wednesday in an area that's been considered a food desert since 2013. The new grocery store is located at 2102 East 71st Street."Local Market is built for this community," said Local Market owner Eva Jakubowski. "Local Market is a store that was created for South Shore."The $25 million purchase of the store and shopping center was financed in part by a Tax Increment Financing agreement with the city. After a long 6 years without a grocery store, the opening in the Jeffrey Plaza means South Shore will no longer be considered a food desert."It's really important to have people invest in our community, but also to hire within the community," said Ald. Leslie Hairston, of the 5th Ward.South Shore resident Trineka Stevenson was one of the nearly 200 workers hired."I stay a block away so it's like, I walk here and that's a blessing," Stevenson said.The 64,000-square-foot market is located in the space Dominick's vacated when it closed in 2013. The store offers premium meats and fresh produce, along with other amenities, including a community room."Our diversity as a community so there is a halal section, there's organic foods here. We feel respected and well-represented," said Carol Adams of South Shore Works.The location also sells unique items from local vendors, including 100-year-old family owned Parker House Sausage."We not just only want to be in the store, but we want to be part of the community," said Herbert Bishop Jr. of Parker House Sausage.Community development won't stop here. Owners of the shopping center are also planning on putting in a movie theater just across the street.