Mission South Chicago, South Side's only marijuana dispensary, reopens after looting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The only marijuana dispensary on Chicago's South Side reopened Friday after closing two months ago due to damage from looting.Looters hit Mission South Chicago near 86th and Commercial in May and it has been closed since May 31.During Friday's reopening the owners unveiled a photo, thanking everyone who stepped in to help clean up the damage.Mission South Chicago initially opened as Mission South Shore medical marijuana dispensary in 2017. It is the only cannabis store on the city's South Side."The reopening of Mission is not only a pivotal moment for our company but also the South Chicago community which has been incredibly generous in their support during this rebuilding process. South Chicago has long been overlooked and underserved and it was important for us to demonstrate that we are fully committed to being a contributing member of the community, and a part of the ongoing economic development in the neighborhood," said 4Front and Mission President Kris Krane.