Southport Lanes could reopen doors to Lakeview bar, bowling, billiards hall after Illinois grant

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The historic Southport Lanes in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood could reopen after shuttering late last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The bar, bowling alley and billiards hall built around 1900 received a $70,000 grant from the state that could save it.The owner hopes to reopen by late spring after believing the venue wasDuring the Prohibition era, Southport Lanes became a speakeasy and an illegal gambling parlor.The building was remodeled in 2003 but kept its original look, including hand-set bowling lanes.The Schlitz Brewery first constructed the building, named The Nook. The name changed to Southport Lanes in 1922.