Stanley's in Goose Island looking to sell, may close

A well-known produce market on Chicago's North Side could end up closing. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A well-known produce market on Chicago's North Side could end up closing.

Stanley's Fresh Fruits and Vegetables is looking to sell its property at corner of North and Elston avenues in the city's Goose Island neighborhood.

The Chicago Tribune reports Stanley's officials made the decision because of a plan to redevelop the industrial corridor into a massive commercial and residential area.

The son of Stanley's founder said there are no plans yet to move the store to another location.
