Starbucks offers free coffee in 2-for-1 deal in app Thursday afternoon

Here's our first look inside Starbucks' new Magnificent Mile shop, the company's "largest-ever immersive coffee experience."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Starbucks is adding to the holiday spirit with a special two-for-one deal this Thursday.From 2:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. you can buy any handcrafted beverage (Grande or larger) and you'll get a second drink for free!Starbucks said the deal includes regular and holiday flavors.But there is a catch. You have to use the Starbucks app to get the deal.Starbucks said if you order ahead of time, the offer will automatically load for current rewards members.On Friday, Starbucks will open their newest, largest location in the Chicago Loop.Chicago's roaster will be the largest of a limited number of specialty cafes around the world offering customers an immersive and sensory experience from bean to cup.Each floor offers customers a different take on caffeine, from watching the roasting process on the first floor all the way up to special Chicago-inspired coffee cocktails on the fourth floor.